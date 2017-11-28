Teenage girls approached by man

Police are investigating an incident in which a two teenage girls were approached by an unknown man in Craigavon on Sunday.

It took place around 2.45pm on the black paths between Clonmeen and Rushmere.

According to police, an unknown man ran towards them, which “caused the girls considerable panic”.

They ran to a nearby house for help, whereupon the man turned off in a different direction and did not follow them.

Writing on their Facebook page, police said, “At this stage we don’t know what, if any, intentions the male had, and we’d very much like to speak to him to establish if there is a reasonable explanation for such behaviour.

“He is described as a white male, dressed all in black, with either a black hat or hood. He is tall and thin build.

“If you are that male, or you saw someone in the area matching that description that you know, please call us on 101. The incident number is 933 of 26/11/17.”

Police said the incident was also a timely reminder of ‘stranger danger’. They added, “The girls did the right thing, running for help. Parents, if you haven’t already- have that conversation with your kids now. It could be a perfectly innocent explanation for this, and it could be nothing, but it’s an important conversation to have none the less.”