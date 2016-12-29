Teenager accused of hit-and-run death is released on bail

The driver accused of causing the death of Armagh girl Lesley-Ann McCarragher in an alleged hit-and-run accident in April has been freed on bail.

The teenager, who cannot be identified due to his age, was granted bail on December 20. He had previously been held on remand awaiting trial.

He is accused of causing the death of 19-year-old Lesley-Ann by dangerous driving, having no licence or insurance, failing to stop and remain at the scene of an accident and failing to report the collision to police.

There are a number of bail conditions attached to his release.

Lesley-Ann was out running near her home when she was struck by the car on the Monaghan Road.

She was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital but died the following day.

A first year student at Loughry College, she was a former pupil of City of Armagh High School and the Royal School Armagh.

The case is scheduled to be heard again on January 17.