Teenager arrested in Caitlin death probe

A 15-year-old boy was arrested yesterday morning (Friday) by police investigating the death of Laurelvale schoolgirl Caitlin White (Shortland).

Caitlin (15) died in hospital on Saturday evening after being found unconscious in woodland at Corcrain in Portadown.

Police are investigating a possible link to drugs.

A PSNI spokesman said the boy was interviewed and subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.