Teenager caught up in fire drama

A Portadown teenager and his dad were caught up in a fire drama at the Jet Centre in Coleraine.

The drama happened during a screening of Dunkirk at the cinema. According to BBC NI one filmgoer said he noticed a glowing from behind the screen.

“I paid more attention to it and I realised it was the speaker and that it was on fire,” Portadown teenager Andrew said.

“I pointed it to my dad and he didn’t understand what it was - he thought it was part of the movie.”

The centre was forced to close early on Tuesday night.

The cinema was evacuated after the electrical fire.

A stage speaker in the cinema screen apparently short-circuited.

Four fire engines were dispatched, but the fire was already out when they arrived.

“Following health and safety procedure, staff evacuated all areas of the complex just after 8pm,” a cinema spokesperson told BBC News NI.

No-one was hurt and there was no damage to the building, said a centre manager.

Customers whose entertainment was disrupted should contact the centre, added a statement.

“This turned out not to be a serious incident but we are delighted by the quick response of our staff and the care taken to ensure the safety of our customers,” said Jet Centre owner Michael McAdam.

“Our procedures were followed to the letter by our staff and by the time the fire brigade arrived, everyone was out of the building.”

Christopher Nolan’s World War Two film, Dunkirk, tells the story of the mass evacuation of Allied troops from the northern coast of France in 1940.