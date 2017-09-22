Teenager Lucy to hold coffee morning for Macmillan

A year 12 pupil at Craigavon Senior High School is holding a coffee morning tomorrow (Saturday) for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Lucy Graham, who lives in Union Street, Portadown, is aiming to raise £400 for the charity.

The 15-year-old, who is studying home economics as one of her GCSEs, has been busy in the kitchen getting ready for the event.

She is being helped by mum Lindsay Buckley and gran Gail Buckley who will also be serving on the day.

Gary Kidd from GK Stores has also donated items for the fundraising event, which will be held at 18-19 Union Street, the premises of Edgarstown Residents Association, between 10am and 1pm.

Lucy said she had been inspired to do something to help other people by Fuse Youth, of which she has been a member for four years.

Last year, Fuse volunteer Scott McClatchey had his head shaved in support of a Macmillan coffee morning organised by women from the Regenerate community cafe in the Rectory estate.

Everyone is welcome at Lucy’s fundraising event.