Teenager released as police probe schoolgirl’s death in Portadown

One of two people arrested in connection with the death of a teenage girl from suspected drug use in Portadown has been released.

The girl, named locally as 15-year-old Caitlin Shortland from the Laurelvale area, passed away in hospital after she became unconscious in the Corcrain area on Saturday evening.

The PSNI has confirmed they are investigating the girl’s death and “a possible link to drugs”.

A 19-year-old and 17-year-old man were arrested by PSNI on Monday in connection with her death.

A spokesperson said this morning: “A 19-year-old male arrested last night by detectives investigating the death of a 15-year-old-girl in the Portadown area at the weekend has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

The 17-year-old remains in police custody. Police investigation on drugs link continues as tragic teenager named

