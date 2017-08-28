Teenager spotted running around in his boxers

‘Even one death of a teenager is too many but recently it’s getting desperate’, that was the message from Craigavon police after they dealt with a report of a youth running about in his underwear.

Police received a call last night (Sunday) of a drunk male around 15-years-old wearing only his boxers.

The caller stated there was a group of males there also who were not assisting him.

A spokesman said on Monday: “This was last night. Not a film, not a book, not the start of some fiction... last night, for real.

“We had checked the area within 12 minutes, yet couldn’t find this boy.

“We spoke to people in the area who claimed not to have seen him.

“This is the reality of what we face. If your child is out drinking in spots like this, chances are that they’re with other kids who couldn’t really care less about them. They’re drinking buddies, and that’s all.

“Where is this boy now? Is he lying in a ditch somewhere? Is he lying in resus? Is he lying in a mortuary? Parents - if your child is hanging out in these places and is getting involved in drink and drugs- they’re dicing with death.

“Even one death of a teenager is too many but recently it’s getting desperate.

“Talk to your child and make sure they know the dangers of what they’re doing, particularly if their ‘mates’ aren’t really their mates.

“Better to have an irate teenager at home than to have us knock your door and tell you you’ll never have them home again.”

On Friday they had a similar message after finding a teenager miles from home and apparently under the influence of drugs. Writing on their Facebook page they said they helped the girl home “but her night could have ended up so much worse”.