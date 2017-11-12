Temperatures look set to fall below freezing in Northern Ireland tonight

A warning has been issued to take care on the roads with temperatures expected to fall below freezing in some parts of NI tonight.
A statement from the Department for Infrastructure said: “Temperatures are forecast to fall close to or below freezing across the province tonight, bringing a risk of frost and ice on roads.
“Salting of roads on the scheduled network is planned for this evening. Road users should take care, particularly when travelling on untreated roads.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Portadown Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.