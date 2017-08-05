Ten speeding motorists netted after Portadown police launch week long blitz

Mobile speed cameras were out in force this week across Portadown and Craigavon as police launched a major operation to target speeding drivers.

Neighbourhood policing teams patrolled speeding hotspots that have been flagged up by concerned residents.

In total, officers netted 10 speeding motorists, and offered guidance and advice to a further 39 drivers.

One driver was caught doing 54mph in a 40mph zone.

Police have encouraged the public to report any incidents of speeding.

On social media, Craigavon police said: “If your street resembles a race track, call 101 and ask for your local neighbourhood team. We’ll be sure to factor it in to our speed ops.”

Sixty-eight people were killed on Northern Ireland’s roads last year.

The death toll included four children, three cyclists and 14 pedestrians.

The number of fatalities dropped by six compared to 2015, but remains well short of the 372 people killed in 1972 - the blackest year on Northern Ireland’s roads on record.