Tenants living in ‘unacceptable conditions’ while NIHE replaces kitchens and bathrooms

Families have been left in ‘unacceptable conditions’ while the Housing Executive install new kitchens and bathrooms in north Lurgan, says Sinn Féin.

The Housing Executive has started at £1.3m replacement scheme in the Kilwilkie area replacing kitchens and bathrooms to bring them up to a modern standard.

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd and Cllr Keith Haughian are to meet the Housing Executive over the ‘quality of the current kitchen and bathroom replacement scheme’.

Mr O’Dowd said; “We have sought this urgent meeting with senior Housing Executive officials after numerous complaints from residents about how the scheme was being funded and carried out.

“We have serious concerns that families are being left to live in unacceptable conditions as the work is carried out.

Cllr Haughian said: “Residents should not be left to wash and cook in such conditions we intend to find out what is going on and how the Housing Executive intend resolving these issues.”

A Housing Executive spokesperson said: “The Housing Executive are carrying out a kitchen and bathroom replacement scheme on 102 properties in the Kilwilkie area of Lurgan, with a total investment of £1.3m.

“The programme ensures the fabric of homes are upgraded so they meet modern day standard requirements. The first phase of work is ongoing and the second phase will commence next month.

“The Housing Executive apologies for any inconvenience which may have been caused to our tenants during this time.

“A meeting is to take place next week to update local politicians and community representatives concerning the ongoing kitchen and bathroom replacement scheme in Kilwilkie.”