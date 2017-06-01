Thank-you after house fire

A Corcrain woman whose house was extensively damaged in a fire just over a month ago has thanked everyone who has supported the family.

Leanne Hammond said, “I lived at number 12 River Way for 10 years and was so happy there. Little did I know when I went to work on the 2nd of May I would come home to find my house on fire.

“I am just so grateful my two daughters were not at home, I just want to thank all my lovely neighbours for their help and kindness, as well as the Corcrain and Redmanville community, Ann’s home care, the teachers and staff at Portadown College, and everyone who phoned or sent cards and gifts.

“I will always be grateful to you all and never forget your kindness.”

She also thanked the firefighter “who risked her own life to go in and get my little dog who sadly didn’t make it”.