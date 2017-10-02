The Streat Cafe shuts its doors in High Street Mall

The Streat Cafe has become the latest business to close in High Street Mall.

The cafe closed its doors on Friday.

The closure follows that of anchor tenant Dunnes and the relocation to Rushmere Shopping Centre of Argos and Intersport House of Sport.

The Portadown Times reported in the summer that a number of businesses, which had been due to renew their leases in October, were expected not to do so.

However, the Greggs bakery chain is expected to open in the former Portadown Cares unit within months.

And Laurelvale man Rodney Simmons, owner of Faith Jewellers, has just launched his new-look store, after expanding into the adjoining unit and doubling the floorspace.

Mr Simmons, who opened the shop in 2010, said it had enjoyed six years of growth in the mall.