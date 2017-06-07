A 27-year-old man was warned last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court that if he did not stay off drink and drugs for the next six months he would be going to jail.

Wayne Gordon Donaldson, whose address was given as Ulsterville Park, Portadown, at a previous court, admitted unlawful possession of a class B drug, cannabis, on February 18 this year.

The case was adjourned so that a pre-sentence report could be obtained.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said she would defer sentencing so that the defendant could demonstrate complete and total abstinence from both alcohol and drugs or any non proscribed drugs.

She told Donaldson: “It is nonsense to say you are able to control your drinking with your history. There is no such thing as being a part-time alcoholic.”

Deferring sentence for six months she said to the defendant that if during that time any police officer had the occasion to speak to him about his behaviour it would be a breach of the deferment.

She added that if anything is found on him or he is under the influence of anything that would be a breach of the deferment.

Judge Kelly said that if Donaldson did not breach the deferred period she would consider imposing a probation order.

However, she warned him that if he does take drugs or alcohol she would be sending him to prison.

She deferred the case until November 29 for an updated pre-sentence report.