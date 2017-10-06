Thin Lizzy tribute to rock Lurgan at charity gig for Niall

It may have been five years since young Niall McCann passed away aged just 25 but his family and friends are still keeping his memory alive.

Niall would have been celebrating his 30th birthday this month and a special charity night has been organised to raise funds for the Southern Area Hospice where he passed away.

The inspirational young man was an avid music fan and it is fitting that top tribute acts such as Thin az Lizzy, The Twisted Sister and Fire and Woods are playing at the annual fundraiser.

Niall’s uncle Terence said; “We will be holding our annual fundraiser in aid of the Southern Area Hospice in the Ashburn Hotel in Lurgan on October 20th.

“There will be great live bands, great prizes and great craic,” he vowed.

“Niall should have been celebrating his 30th birthday on the 18th so we are hoping to make this year the best yet,” said Terence.

Since his passing in March 2013, family and friends have held a variety of events to raise cash for the hospice plus this annual fundraising concert.

Son of Gerald and Elizabeth McCann, Niall was a very popular young man who studied pharmacy and worked at Legahory Health Centre in Craigavon.

However less than a year after graduating with a Masters degree Niall was diagnosed with soft tissue sarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

From the outset Niall didn’t want to dwell on the implications of the disease, instead he wanted to focus on living life to the full.

Having been given a year to live, Niall enjoyed just over two years with his family, girlfriend and friends before he said goodbye.

His family and friends would love you to join them at the Ashburn at 8pm on October 20 to help raise funds for the hospice.

For more information www.facebook.com/trekforniall