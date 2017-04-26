This is the dolls’ house that Craigavon man Harold built

A £3,000 dolls’ house, refurbished by Harold Beck from Craigavon, is to be raffled to raise money for the Southern Area Hospice in June.

Harold spent four months putting together the house, which is equipped with its own miniature furniture and even its very own electricity.

The retired car sales manager (who formerly worked at David Prentice), is also a member of the Moira Model Club, has already made a 20 foot farm, with tiny barns and fences made out of plywood for his four year old grandson and once built a dolls’ house.

Then, last year, a woman got in touch with him through his cousin (who is involved in the Dolls’ House Emporium) and asked if he would complete an unfinished dolls’ house.

Harold knew the time and labour needed to build the four foot high by three foot wide house, and so at first refused to take on the time consuming project.

He changed his mind when he was told the house, would be raffled and the proceeds would go towards the Southern Area Hopice.

Harold was involved in many fundraising events for the Hospice after his brother Brian died in 2015.

“I really did not want to take this on,” said Harold. “I already built a dolls’ house from scratch so knew of the hard work involved.

“This one I knew was going to be harder as it was partially built.

“I knew there were electric lights to be installed, walls and floors tracked and walls tiled.

“I knew it was going to be a total nightmare. Anyone who has built a dolls’ house will know exactly what I mean.

“Everything in it is in such fine detail. I had already built a dolls’ house and knew of the work and effort that goes into it.

“I even downloaded the wallpaper and had to put that on. I also had to bury the wires.it all had to be well thought out. It was probably easier building an actual house.

“This project was more difficult as somone else had already started building the house. It would have been easier and better if I was able to start the house from scratch.”

But Harold finally managed to complete the project with a lot of patience and a little help from neighbours Harold after four months hard labour at the end of February.

You can go see for yourself this fine dolls’ house and farm that he built will be on display at First Portadown Presbyterian Church on May 5, from 6pm to 10pm and May 6 from 10am to 2pm.

The house is due to be raffled on June 23.

For tickets (£1 each or £5 for six tickets) call Harold on 07703360423.

For the Hospice contact Tania Bailie Regional Marketing Officer on 028 30251333 Ext: 317