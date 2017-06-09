Thought insurance covered him

When he drove a vehicle that did not belong to him a 28-year-old man thought his insurance covered him but that was not the case.

Jason Ronald O’Neill, Dorchester Drive, Portadown, was fined £200 and given six points for driving without insurance on March 23 this year.

He was also fined £75 for using a hand held phone while driving and £50 for not wearing a seat belt.

The court heard that he was seen using the phone while driving in High Street, Portadown, and he was not wearing a seat belt.

Checks showed he may not have been insured to drive the vehicle and he was given seven days to produce his documents.

A solicitor representing O’Neill said he was on his way home and forgot to put on his seat belt. He added that this was his partner’s father’s vehicle and O’Neill thought he was insured under his own policy.