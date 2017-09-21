Thousands of homes affected by power cut in Lurgan

A power cut in north Lurgan has left thousands of residents without electricity this morning.

According to the NI Electricity Networks the outage was first reported at 10.30am.

Traffic lights were out and NI Railways were unable to issue tickets to passengers due to the power cut.

Also Lurgan Model Primary School was forced into an ‘emergency school closure’ due to the powercut.

The PTA posted on Facebook: “EMERGENCY SCHOOL CLOSURE. Due to power failure in the local area we have to close school.

“No school meals can be prepared. Please collect your children from school from now and by 11:15am if possible.”

“Please share this post and let other parents know. Thank you.”

A NIE spokeswoman said the power cut was caused by a contractor damaging a cable.

She said that 5,773 homes were affected however the vast majority have had their electricity supply restored.

It is hoped the remaining 1,000 without electricity will be reconnected within the next few hours.