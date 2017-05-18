Three and a half year driving ban for drinker

When breath tested after he had crashed his vehicle into a parked pick up truck a 56-year-old man was over three an a half times the legal limit.
Joseph Devlin, Eglish Road, Portadown, was banned from driving for three and a half years last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.
He was also fined £400 for driving with excess alcohol in his breath on March 31 this year. For driving without due care and attention he was fined £100.
An evidential test on Devlin gave a reading of 124 in breath – the limit is 35.
Mr Brendan Hagan, representing the defendant, explained that since January Devlin had been drinking on a daily basis but had arranged a residential course to deal with his problem. He had been driving a short distance from his home to have his car cleaned and when he came around a bend he saw the other vehicle at the last minute.
The District Judge said it was an ‘exceptionally high reading’.
