Three month prison term for assault

A three month prison sentence was imposed on a 31-year-old man last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for assault.

He was Mark Dunlop, Keelmount Mews, Portadown.

The court heard that at 5.10am the injured party attended at Edward Street police station in Portadown and claimed he had been assaulted while walking along High Street.

He said that a man, not known to him, ran towards him and punched him in the face before kicking him several times. There was a cut to his lip and pain to his head.

When Dunlop was arrested he said: “Yeah, no problem yeah.”

CCTV showed several blows connecting with the injured party while another person attempts to stop the fight.

Dunlop claimed he was trying to calm the injured party down and to protect him.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court so that a pre-sentence report could be obtained.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that in the pre-sentence report Magowan said he had no recall of what happened.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he did contest the case and that alcohol had been an issue with him in the past

He added Magowan was no stranger to the courts but it was nine years since he last committed an offence. He learned his lesson in the past.

Judge Kelly said that probation and community service were not available to the court.

She added that it was too little too late and he should have thought before contesting the charge despite it was clearly shown on CCTV what happened.

The judge sentenced Magowan to three months in prison and ordered him to pay a £25 offender’s levy.