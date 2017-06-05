Took car without the owner’s permission

A pre-sentence report was ordered last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after a man admitted motoring offences.
Michael Gregory Burke (24), Dingwell Park, Lurgan, admitted taking a car without the consent of the owner and causing damage to it on February 18 this year.
He also pleaded guilty to not having a licence, driving without insurance and driving with excess alcohol in blood.
When told the vehicle involved belonged to a stranger District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, adjourned the matter until June 28 for a pre-sentence report. Imposing an immediate driving ban she said she would determine its length when sentencing.
