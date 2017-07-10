Took chance to collect daughter

A learner driver took a chance to drive unsupervised so he could collect his daughter from school, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Joao Rebelo Baptista (61), Orchard drive, Portadown, was fined £75 for driving unaccompanied on February 1 this year.

He was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

For not displaying ‘L’ plates he was fined £25.

The court heard that police stopped a vehicle near the Millington Primary School in Portadown.

Baptista who was only the holder of a provisional licence was in the car with his young daughter.

He said to police: “I will have to go to court again.”

A solicitor representing the defendant said he accepted he took a chance when he went to collect his daughter from school.