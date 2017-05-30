Took partner’s car without permission

When he had to get to work on a Sunday a 45-year-old man took his partner’s car without having her permission, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Joaquin Pinto Dos Santos Rocha Helder, Woodville Street, Lurgan, was banned from driving for six months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for not having insurance on November 22 last year.

He was also fined £200 for the offence.

For taking and driving away without the consent of the owner he was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

He was also fined £75 for driving unaccompanied and £25 for failing to display ‘L’ plates.

The court heard that police on the Northway noticed a car going in the direction of Portadown moving from being close to the grass verge to being close to the white line.

They stopped the vehicle and spoke to the defendant who was driving and issued a form requiring him to produce his documents.

He failed to do this and when police spoke to the owner of the vehicle she said he had taken it without her permission.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he had to go to work at 6am on Sunday and took a chance.