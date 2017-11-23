Top award for Liam and the Lean Supper Club

A Lurgan chef has proved a cut above the competition after taking a top award in the prestigious Butchery Excellence Awards.

The Lean Supper Club was crowned the All Ireland Healthy Options Champion at the awards held in County Meath earlier this month.

“The quality and variety of the range at the All Ireland Healthy Options Competition is very impressive indeed,” commented Chief Judge, Sean Owens.

“And you only have to speak to customers, who are trying the new and innovative dishes, with traditional and more exotic tastes covered amongst the wide selection of new dishes on offer, the healthy options fit seamlessly into the butcher and shop counter offerings and ready meal ranges, Liam McEvoy simply has the most impressive range of healthy options and are now the benchmark for all others.”

Liam McEvoy of The Lean Supper Club remarked: “This prestigious award is a great acknowledgement of the superior standards that we aim to deliver to give our customers every day.

“Winning the Healthy Options competition is a large part of our offering and shows the commitment we have to keep up with current modern food trends and we know that this will help us improve our overall sales and bottom line.

“This amazing recognition would not have been possible without the excellent team at The Lean Supper Club and it’s great to be able to say we are the champions.”

The BEI Awards, organised by butchery members’ association, Butchery Excellence International (BEI), recognises the very best standards in the butchery retail market.

They celebrate the highest levels of service, product knowledge, initiative, innovation and community involvement.