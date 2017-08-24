Top GCSE results for final Drumcree students

The final group of GCSE students at Drumcree College is leaving on a high note, with a record-breaking 100 per cent achieving five A*-C grades.

The achievement is being celebrated by staff, pupils and parents.

Well done ...put it there!

Principal Noella Murray congratulated the students and commended her staff for all their hard work.

She said, “These exceptional results were met with much jubilation and will enable all students to access their chosen post-16 pathways.

“The governors and staff of the college wish each and every child all the best in their future studies.”

Drumcree College was replaced by St John the Baptist’s College in September 2016, and is currently a Key Stage 3 school.