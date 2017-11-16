Town set for spectacular Christmas lights switch on

Start your magical Christmas story in style and watch Portadown shine bright at Friday’s ‘tree-mendous’ Christmas lights switch on and twilight market.

The merriment starts from 5.30pm on the town centre plaza with a magical line-up of fabulous entertainment to welcome the yuletide season to town.

Compered by Pete Snodden from Cool FM, enjoy angelic carol singing from St. John the Baptist, Millington and Richmount Primary Schools. There will also be merry musical performances from the ever popular Moyraverty Arts and Drama Society (MADS), sparkling performances from Pamela Cassells School of Performance, Little Starz Academy and Fiona’s Academy of Drama and Dance before our extra special guest Santa Claus arrives in style to help switch on the Christmas lights.

Step into a winter wonderland of fairy-lit stalls and sample an array of creative crafts, street entertainment, interactive craft workshops and delectable food delights at the Portadown Twilight Market on the Plaza until 10pm.

Browse the beautiful hand-made crafts to find that special Christmas gift while being entertained with live musical performances by Gypsy’s Wish and South Ulster Community Brass Band. There will be a cookery demonstrations and lots of seasonal artisan food to tempt your taste buds, you will be amazed at the tasty local produce on offer!

The fun doesn’t stop there – enjoy more yuletide delights with additional stalls and creative fun for the kids at Portadown Market, Millennium Court. So wrap up warm, grab your family and friends, come along and soak up the joyous atmosphere and celebrate this festive season.

For further information on what festive events are on near you, and to download the full programme of activities, visit www.ourstoryofchristmas.com