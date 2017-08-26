Traffic disruption warning for ‘Last Saturday’ parade

Police are warning of some disruption to traffic in Lisburn today (Saturday) as the Royal Black Institution holds its final parade of the summer.

Lisburn is one of six venues for the ‘Last Saturday’ parades.

The town plays host to City of Belfast Grand Black Chapter’s demonstration which will feature 54 preceptories from seven districts, headed by 33 bands, including a number from Scotland.

The parade starts at noon from Wallace Park, proceeding through the city centre and returning to Wallace Park for a religious service.

Police say there will be some disruption to traffic at around noon and 1pm and again from around 4pm to 6pm.

Diversions will be in place.

Motorists are advised to leave extra time for their journey.