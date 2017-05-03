Lucky Isabel wins a pair of flights

Craigavon woman Isabel Patterson won two free flights on any of the easyJet routes when she was chosen as the airline’s 50 millionth customer at Belfast International Airport, recently.

She was chosen when she travelled to to a family holiday in Faro, at Belfast International Airport, recently.

The airline easyJet launched services from Belfast in 1998, and since introducing their first flight to London Luton has maintained a continuous operation and flying over 50 million passengers to and from Belfast International Airport.

The airline established itself as Northern Ireland’s largest airline in July 2001 and since then has continued to build an unrivalled network of routes from the airport.

The airline easyJet also offers flights to the widest choice of UK Airports from Belfast including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol, London Gatwick, Liverpool, London Luton, Newcastle and London Stansted.

Up to 86 flights per day operate between the UK and Belfast – of those up to 14 flights per day operate to and from London Gatwick, up to 10 operate to and from London Stansted and up to 8 operate to and from London Luton.

In 2016 easyJet had over 3.9m seats between the UK and Belfast and in summer 2016 increased seats between London and Belfast by over 9%. For Summer 2017, easyJet has added over 155,000 summer seats from Belfast to London, Malaga, Alicante, Faro, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Palma, Ibiza and Split taking the total number of easyJet seats available from Belfast over the summer (March 26 - October 28) for the first time ever to over 3 million.

The airline continues to see strong growth at Belfast and now has an unrivalled network of 28 destinations including a new service to Dubrovnik which launches on May 14.

Ali Gayward, UK country manager for easyJet, commented: “I am really excited that we have flown our 50 millionth passenger from Belfast.

“This is a fantastic milestone for us. We have come a long way since the launch of our first flight 19 years ago between Belfast and Luton and since then Belfast has been a key market for easyJet.

Uel Hoey, Business Development Director at Belfast International Airport, commented: “This is a mind-blowing milestone for easyJet today, placed in the context of Northern Ireland’s population of two million people.

“Put simply easyJet implemented a social and economic revolution in NI in 1998.”