Parking tickets issued per TOWN revealed

The number of parking tickets (penalty charge notices) issued in towns around Northern Ireland between January and June has been revealed.

The key points from the material - issued by the Department for Infrastructure - are: during January to June 2017 43,493 PCNs (PENALTY CHARGE NOTICES) were issued in Northern Ireland for on-street parking; 17,486 PCNs were issued in Northern Ireland for off-street parking.

Meanwhile the statistics - for PCNs - by town reveal in 12 towns no one was issued with a parking ticket.

The town's which escaped were - Ahoghill, Armagh, Ballykelly, Castlewellan, Cullybackey, Dromore, Gilford, Kesh, Newtownstewart, Portballintrae, Richhill and Tandragee.

The town boasting the highest number of PCNs is Belfast with 18,127 tickets issued.

Newry is the second most ticketed destination with 3612 PCNs issued so far this year.

Meanwhile Londonderry had 2828 PCNs issued this year.

Antrim - 204 PCN

Armagh - 1493 PCN

Ballycastle - 55

Ballyclare - 54

Ballymena - 1366

Ballymoney - 251

Ballynahinch - 223

Banbridge - 684

Bangor - 1,294

Broughshane - 2

Bushmills - 20

Carrickfergus - 435

Castlederg - 6

Clogher - 19

Coleraine - 749

Comber - 10

Cookstown - 580

Crossgar - 7

Crumlin - 12

Donaghadee- 27

Downpatrick - 340

Dromore (Down) - 15

Dundonald - 241

Dungannon - 411

Dungiven - 2

Dunmurry - 8

Enniskillen - 1129

Fivemiletown - 14

Garvagh - 2

Giants Causeway - 64

Glenavy - 2

Hillsborough - 275

Holywood - 419

Irvinestown - 31

Keady - 3

Kilkeel - 80

Killyleagh - 1

Kilrea - 16

Larne - 227

Limavady - 224

Lisburn - 1632

Lisnaskea - 26

Lurgan - 680

Maghera - 58

Magherafelt - 399

Markethill - 2

Millisle - 1

Moira - 129

Moy - 8

Newcastle - 1099

Newtownabbey - 248

Newtownards - 673

Omagh - 1024

Portadown - 1032

Portavogie - 1

Portglenone - 6

Portrush - 132

Portstewart - 81

Randalstown - 54

Rathfriland - 10

Saintfield - 13

Strabane - 464

Toome - 1

Warrenpoint - 157