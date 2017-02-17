Resurfacing for Mahon Road

A £120,000 resurfacing scheme for the A27 Mahon Road, Portadown will begin on Monday, February 27.

Work on the 500 metre scheme is due to be completed on March 10.

The resurfacing extends from Markethill Road junction up to Artabrackagh Road.

Local access will be maintained during the improvements.

Traffic is being diverted via Mullahead Road, Gilford Road, Bridge Street, High Street and Armagh Road.

For Markethill Road traffic approaching Mahon Road diversion is via Derryhale Road and Dobbin Road.

A spokesperson said, “TransportNI has carefully programmed the works operations and traffic management arrangements in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public. However, motorists should be aware that some delays may be expected and that additional time should be allowed when planning any journeys.”

The TransportNI spokesperson went on to add, “The above planned scheme is subject to favourable weather conditions.”

For information about this and other improvement schemes across Northern Ireland visit: http://www.trafficwatchni.com