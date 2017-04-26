Travellers advised about Balmoral

Translink and RUAS are encouraging Portadown visitors to the Balmoral Show, which takes place May 10 – 13, to make the smart move by planning their journeys in advance and enjoying special bus and rail travel arrangements including Enterprise services stopping in Lisburn.

Translink Group Chief Executive Chris Conway says special public transport services are in place for this year’s extended show offering a more relaxing journey to Balmoral Park.

“Visitors can choose from a range of convenient and good value services right across the four days of this year’s Balmoral Show,” he said.

“We’re working closely with RUAS to ensure our public transport operation runs as smoothly as ever so visitors can enjoy hassle-free bus and train travel to Ireland’s largest agriculture and food event.

“We’d encourage visitors to join the Smart Movers and plan their journey now using our dedicated website sectionwww.translink.co.uk/balmoralshow2017/.

“Once you’re at the show, be sure to visit our #GetOnBoardNI stand to find out more about Bus + Train Week, running June 5 – 11, jam-packed with tempting travel offers, fun entertainment and events to enjoy.”

The Show starts at 9.30am each day and Translink is providing a free and frequent Translink shuttle bus service running between Lisburn Train Station and the Showground from 9.00am – 6.20pm (Wednesday, Friday and Saturday/ 8.20pm (Thursday). Exhibitors can also use a special shuttle service available from 8.30am. Anyone using the free shuttle bus can also enjoy priority show entry.

For additional convenience, there will be enhanced capacity on local rail services and selected morning trains coming from the North will run through to Lisburn so passengers will not need to change trains in Belfast.

For Enterprise customers travelling between Dublin and Belfast, Translink has doubled the number of services that will be stopping at Lisburn on each day of the show.

A range of discount travel tickets are also available including the great value Family and Friends day ticket and a third-off day return tickets on NI Railways and selected Goldline coach services after 9.30am.

Colin McDonald, Chief Executive RUAS commented: “With the introduction of a Saturday date and so much to see at the Show it’s important to get there in good time and relaxed. We have teamed up with Translink to provide coach day tours from a range of regional towns.”