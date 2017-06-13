Tributes to Moira solicitor

Tributes have been paid to former Law Society president Antoinette Curran who passed away at her Moira home.

The mother of three, who was married to Judge John Curran, died on Wednesday last after a lengthy illness.

Mrs Curran was admitted as a solicitor in 1979 and became president of the Law Society in 1998.

Ian Huddleston, president of the Law Society, extended their sincere condolences to Antoinette’s family, friends and former colleagues. “We were deeply saddened to hear of her passing. I would like to pay tribute to her many years of dedicated service as a practicing solicitor and to her contribution to the Law Society as its President in 1998-1999.”

Requiem Mass for Mrs Curran took place on Saturday at St. Patrick and St. Ronan’s Magheralin Parish Church with burial at the cemetery at St. Colman’s Kilwarlin.