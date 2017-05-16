Tried to steal sherry on day he was released from prison

On the day he was released from prison a 50-year-old man tried to steal a bottle of sherry from a store in Lurgan.

Damien Joseph Young, of no fixed abode, appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court by way of videolink from Maghaberry prison.

He admitted attempting to steal a bottle of QC Sherry, valued at £4.50, belonging to Supervalu, Flush Place, Lurgan, on April 14 this year.

Young also pleaded guilty to two common assaults and criminal damage to the front passenger door of a car.

A solicitor representing the defendant said the offences happened on the day he was released from Maghaberry prison.

He added that there were no support mechanisms for Young outside prison.

The court heard he had received a suspended sentence on March 11 for a similar offence.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said taking into account Young’s record there was only one sentence she could impose.

For each of the offences she sentenced him to three months in prison with the terms to run concurrently.

She also invoked the three month suspended sentence, also to run concurrently, making a total of three months in custody.