Truck bid drives money to charity

A Carn-based freight company will be turning heads on the road with a new limited edition truck which has raised a total of £120,000 for charity.

Chris Slowey, managing director of Manfreight, based at Carn Court Road, placed the winning bid of £220,000 at a charity auction during the Volvo Trucks UK 50th anniversary celebrations.

That saw him become the proud owner of a unique gold Volvo FH16-750.

As Volvo Trucks had committed to donate all monies raised over and above the truck’s reserve price of £100,000 to charity, Chris’s successful bid will see two charities benefit from donations totalling £120,000.

The money will be split between a cystic fibrosis charity and transport charity Transaid.

Chris chose the cystic fibrosis charity in honour of his sister Anita, who died six years ago.

He will be dedicating the truck to his late father, also named Chris, who was the founder of Manfreight.

Transaid, meanwhile, aims to identify, implement and share local transport solutions which improve access to basic services and economic opportunity for people in developing countries.

The truck was officially handed over to Manfreight by the managing director of Volvo Trucks UK along with employees from local Volvo Truck dealership Dennison Commercials who have had a long-standing relationship with Manfreight for 40 years.