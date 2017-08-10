Turned nasty when she was refused entry

After she was refused entry to McDonald’s restaurant in Lurgan because it was closing a 20-year-old woman turned nasty, biting a member of staff and spitting on a female employee.

Nichaela Maxwell, Margretta Park, Lurgan, was sentenced last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for disorderly behaviour and two assaults on October 8 last year. The case had been adjourned from a previous court so that a pre-sentence report could be obtained.

The court heard that at 11pm the restaurant was closing and the defendant was refused entry by a female member of staff but she charged through with a bottle of WKD in her hand.

The manager tried to say they were closed but she became aggressive towards him and used profanities.

He attempted to get her out but she slapped him to the face. He tried again and she bit him on the left shoulder, breaking the skin. Maxwell made off in the direction of the car park.

The female member of staff was brushing up the glass where the WKD bottle had been broken when Maxwell spat at her, some of it landing on her chin.

When interviewed on December 5 the defendant made a counter allegation of assault against the male member of staff but he was not prosecuted.

A barrister representing the defendant said this was appalling behaviour by the defendant and the spitting and biting did not reflect well on her.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kellys said “It doesn’t come any more nasty that this.”

The judge added that the defendant had a child and accepted there were care problems but warned her that if she behaved like this again she was going to prison.

“On this occasion there was a really nasty aspect to these offences and it takes a really nasty person to do this,” said Judge Kelly. For each of the offences she sentenced Maxwell to three months in prison, suspended for two years.