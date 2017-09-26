Two charged with drink driving in 90-minute period

Two motorists were caught and charged with drink driving within 90 minutes of each other in Portadown, police have revealed.

They said both were twice the legal limit and, if convicted, will lose their licences.

The offences are included in a catalogue of incidents dealt with by the PSNI over the weekend in the Craigavon area, and posted on their Facebook page.

There were also two arrests for domestic violence (assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault), driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance.

Police also dealt with three incidents of public order related violence, in which two officers were assaulted. Two of the incidents involved offensive weapons, one of which was a knife.

Two sexual offences were also committed with one person charged and taken to court.

Other incidents included threats to kill and misuse of communications network and fraud by false representation, detected by store security.