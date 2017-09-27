Two men arrested after drugs seized

Two men were arrested and a quantity of drugs seized after a planned search at a house in Garvaghy Park last Tuesday.

Police confirmed they uncovered suspected heroin, cannabis resin and counterfeit currency.

The men have since been released on bail.

Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Duffy urged the NI Housing Executive (NIHE) to revoke tenancy agreements for anyone found guilty of illegal or criminal activity on NIHE property.

A Housing Executive spokesperson said that due to the serious implications of eviction, the Housing Executive can only enforce this sanction upon granting of a court order.