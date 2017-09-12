Union in call for Moy Park meeting

The Unite union has called for a meeting with Moy Park’s chief executive amid concerns over cuts following a takeover announcement.

It was confirmed yesterday (Monday) that the poultry company, which has headquarters in Seagoe Industrial Estate, had been bought for £1 billion by US company Pilgrim’s Pride.

Unite Regional Officer Sean McKeever also questioned the US firm’s record on workers’ rights.

Ms McCollum yesterday described the sale as a “positive development for Moy Park and all our colleagues employed across the business”.