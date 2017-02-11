Upper Bann Ulster Unionist AGM

The Annual General Meeting of the Upper Bann Association of the Ulster Unionist Party was held recently at Brownlow House.

The meeting was addressed by Lagan Valley Assembly Candidate Jenny Palmer who updated the members on her personal journey in politics which ultimately culminated in her being elected as an Ulster Unionist MLA for Lagan Valley last May.

Mrs Palmer who, along with her husband John, joined the Ulster Unionist Party following allegations of bullying by her former DUP party colleagues, conducted the election of Association Officers prior to addressing the meeting.

The meeting was also jointly addressed by local Upper Bann Assembly Candidates Jo-Anne Dobson and Doug Beattie MC who gave an overview of their work at the Assembly and plans for the election campaign.

During the meeting the Chairman gave an overview of the party’s successes in recent elections welcoming a very healthy and continued increase in party membership across the local branches.

Anyone who would like to enquire about becoming a member of the Ulster Unionist Party can do so through any of the local offices in Portadown and Banbridge or online via www.UUP.org.