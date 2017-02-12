Urinated in police vehicle

After he was arrested for disorderly behaviour a 23-year-old man urinated in a police car on the way to the station, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

David Anthony Joseph Barry, Church Street, Newtownabbey, appeared in court via videolink from Maghaberry prison.

He admitted charges of disorderly behaviour, assaulting a constable, criminal damage and permitting someone to drive without insurance.

For each offence he was sentenced to three months in prison with the terms to run concurrently.

He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months, ordered to pay a £25 offender’s levy and ordered to pay £66.10 for criminal damage.

For permitting someone to drive without having a licence he was fined £100 and disqualified for 12 months.

The court heard that on June 18 last year police were tasked to Enniskeen in Craigavon after a report from a member of the public about suspicious activity around a vehicle.

They found a male and a female asleep in the front seats and they were heavily intoxicated.

The female was requested to provide a specimen of breath and was arrested for various offences.

Barry began shouting and was warned about his behaviour but he became aggressive and attempted to head-butt an officer.

On his way to custody he urinated in the police vehicle and was arrested for criminal damage.

When interviewed Barry said the vehicle was his and had been parked at Enniskeen for about three weeks. He claimed a medical condition caused him to urinate.

A barrister representing the defendant said it was a case where his client and the other person were intoxicated and they came to the attention of the member of the public when Barry started shouting at the female.

He added that by the time the police arrived they were asleep in the vehicle. Police rapped the window but there was no response and it was only when they got into the car Barry woke.

The barrister added that earlier in the week the defendant had received a four month sentence at Newry Magistrates Court.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said this was a disgraceful piece of behaviour by the defendant who had a pretty poor record.