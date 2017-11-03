Using his mobile phone while driving leads to year’s ban

Using a phone while he was driving led to court and a 54-year-old man getting a 12 month ban last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates.

David Coulter, Markethill Road, Portadown, admitted driving without insurance on May 18 this year and using a hand held phone while driving.

The court heard that on May 18 at 12.15pm Coulter was seen using a phone while driving in Bridge Street, Portadown.

A defence barrister said his client had taken his wife’s vehicle and knew this was his last chance with the court in terms of being able to drive.

For not having insurance Coulter was fined £500, given six points. On the tot up points system he was banned from driving for 12 months.

For using a phone while driving he was fined £120.