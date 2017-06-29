Van destroyed in arson attack

A van was completely destroyed following an arson attack in Lurgan.

Police are appealing for information following the incident in the Glenavon Crescent area.

At approximately 11.10pm on Wednesday, 28 June, Police received a report that the van was on fire. The vehicle was completely destroyed in this incident. A car, which was parked nearby also sustained scorch damage.

Detective Inspector Keith Gawley would appeal to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious vehicles or persons in the area to contact Detectives at Mahon Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1425 28/06/17.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.