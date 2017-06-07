Volunteer Betty recognised

Portadown volunteer Betty Adair who volunteers with Barnardo’s Portadown shop was recently recognised for her role during National Volunteer Week 2017. She was presented with a certificate of acknowledgement for her time and dedication of twenty five years volunteering at an event held at Parliament Buildings, Stormont.

Barnardo’s NI Director Lynda Wilson said: “Volunteers enrich us. We are a community of people focused on doing the best for the children and young people we support and our volunteers are amazing people. They bring additional skill sets including life knowledge, experience and empathy. Volunteers in our shops help us raise funds to carry out our work with children, and Betty has been a real asset having volunteered in the Portadown shop for 25 years.”