Vote for Conleth in this year’s GNI MAG awards

Lurgan’s Conleth Kane has been nominated for a top award in the GNI Awards.

He has been shortlisted in the Personal Contribution to the Local LGBT Community category (sponsored by Pure Gym).

This year’s GNI MAG Awards have been supported by Santander and will take place on October 26 in Belfast.

Conleth is now asking for local support with the online vote taking place on the GNI MAG website.

Shortlisting was determined using a combination of public nominations and a panel from GNI MAG.

Expressing his delight at the nomination Conleth said: “I’m overwhelmed to be shortlisted for two awards at Ireland’s biggest LGBT Magazine Awards later this month in Belfast.

“I appeared on the cover of this pretty amazing magazine for their PRIDE issue so this is the icing on the cake.

“This year has been been amazing for me and my career, some real corners have been turned, and along the way I’ve been able to draw attention to another passion of mine through my creativity - the equal rights of the LGBT community on my home turf.

“To be recognised for this on such a public platform is a wonderful, heartwarming feeling. I’d be grateful for anyone back home in Lurgan who would find the time to vote for me online. Every vote counts. Thank you in advance.”

Conleth has had a whilrwind year with several new sigles released including the superb ‘Proud’ - following on from his standout performance at Pride in London.

As an actor he has had roles in the West End and appeared in high-profile TV shows and is forging a growing reputation as a talented singer/songwriter.

To vote for Conleth visit http://www.gnimag.com/awards