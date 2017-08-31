Warning over licences for motoring offences

Anyone who does not lodge their licence in court when facing a motoring charge will face a disqualification, a judge has warned.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, issued the warning after imposing a six month ban on a 32-year-old Lurgan man last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Ryan Henderson, Lurgantarry, Lurgan, was charged with failing to wear a seat belt on April 14, not having a licence and failing to produce his licence.

A public prosecutor said that after a previous court a notice had been sent out to the defendant asking him to lodge his licence with the court and warning him if he did not he could face a disqualification.

He added that on April 14 police saw Henderson driving a white van in Victoria Street, Lurgan. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Henderson was offered a fixed penalty which required him to produce his licence but he had not done this.

Henderson had written in to the court saying said that he could not attend court but he took the matter seriously.

He added that his licence was essential for his work and asked that no points should be imposed.

Judge Kelly convicted him of failing to wear a seat belt and not having a licence while adjourning the failing to produce charge generally.

She fined him £75 and banned him for six months for the seat belt offence. A £50 fine and a concurrent six month ban were imposed for not having a licence.

“Everybody should be aware of the perilous state of their licence if they do not lodge it in court,” the Judge said.