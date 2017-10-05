Warrant moves on alleged killer driver

The arrest of an alleged killer driver “may will be imminent”, a judge has said.

A European Arrest warrant had already been issued for 20-year-old Damien Paul McCann and on Tuesday at Armagh Magistrates Court, a prosecution lawyer told the court that “hopefully this week there will be a warrant signed in the Republic of Ireland”.

While McCann, with an address in the Monaghan Road in Armagh failed to appear again, his co-accused 18-year-old Nathan Finn did answer his bail.

Finn, from the Keady Road in Armagh, and McCann are jointly charged with causing the death of Lesley-Ann McCarragher by dangerous driving on the Monaghan Road in Armagh on April 9 last year.

The pair are also jointly charged with causing death while driving without insurance while Finn faces a further count of causing her death while driving without a driving licence.

The 19-year-old died after she was struck by a car close to her home in Milford. She had been out jogging and although she was airlifted to hospital, she passed away as a result of her injuries.

The case against the Armagh men was scheduled to be returned to the Crown Court by way of a Preliminary Enquiry on Tuesday but the PPS asked for the case to be adjourned for a month.

Finn’s defence solicitor submitted that the indictment “could be split” so the case against his client could progress separately.

District Judge Paul Copeland refused to split the indictment and, adjourning the case for a month, said it was his view that “the progress has been significant and the apprehension of the second accused may well be imminent”.