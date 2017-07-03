Was going fishing with friends and experimented with drug

After smelling cannabis in a car driven by a 32-year-old man police searched him and found a quantity of the drug in a jacket pocket.
Martin Nicholson, Garvaghy Road, Portadown, was fined £200 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for unlawful possession of a class B drug, herbal cannabis, on April 28 this year.
The court heard that at 3.23pm police stopped a car being driven by the defendant at Garvaghy Park in Portadown.
A search found a small quantity of cannabis, with a street value of £20, in a jacket pocket.
Mr Joe McDonald, defending, said his client had been going fishing with some friends and had been experimenting with cannabis.
