Was using mobile phone  while driving

Daniel Damps (23), Limefield Rise, Craigavon, was fined £75 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for using a mobile phone while driving.

He was also fined £75 and given three points for not wearing a seat belt.

The court heard that on July 8 this year at 9.05pm at Lakeview Court he was seen holding a mobile phone to his right ear.

He was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he had six live points on his licence.