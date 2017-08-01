Waste fines for father and son

A Portadown father and son and two haulage companies have today (Tuesday) been fined a total of £26,500 at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court for the unauthorised infilling of around 39,000 tonnes of waste at a site in Portadown.
Landowner Fergal McNally (63), of Derrykeeran Road, was fined £6,000 for unlawful disposal and keeping of waste at land on Derrykeeran Road.
His son Michael McNally (38), of Derryneskan Road, was fined £3,000 for keeping waste.
Both men had each pleaded guilty to the waste offences on May 2, 2017.
Hauliers Brendan Loughran & Sons, Termon Road, Carrickmore, and Colin Donnelly, t/a Donnelly Transport, Ballyscandal Road, Armagh, were found guilty of unlawfully depositing waste on the site and were fined £15,000 and £2,500 respectively (with an associated £15 offenders’ levy each).
On November 19, 2014, officers from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) carried out a site inspection on lands at Derrykeeran Road, where they found an area of infill containing waste in the form of clay, soil and stone.
While on site, a tipper lorry, which was later identified as being owned and operated by Brendan Loughran & Sons, arrived and was observed depositing clay and soil waste.
On March 7, 2016, NIEA officers identified tipper lorries, owned and operated by Colin Donnelly, t/a Donnelly Transport, depositing waste clay, soil, stone and reinforced concrete on site.
NIEA officers calculated that over 39,000 tonnes of waste had been deposited on the site.
