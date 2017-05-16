Watch: Fire at Lurgan take-away

Firefighters were called to deal with an accidental fire at a Lurgan chip shop last night (Monday, May 15).

The fire was reported at 7.53pm at Big T’s Diner at Victoria Street in the town.

Two appliances from Lurgan Fire Station attended the scene along with a crew from Portadown.

A Fire and Rescue service spokesperson said: “Firefighters dealt with a fire in a chip shop diner. The cause of the fire was accidental.

“The incident was dealt with at 9.23pm.”

SDLP Councillor and Westminster election candidate Declan McAlinden praised the fire service for their quick response.

He said: “Massive thank you to Lurgan Fire Brigade on dealing with a serious fire at a food premises in Lurgan.

“Their quick response no doubt prevented a more serious situation, well done lads.”