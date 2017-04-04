Watch: Inside the House of Horrors

The PSNI has welcomed the sentences handed out to a couple who admitted a range of sexual offences against a vulnerable adult over an eight-year-period in Craigavon.

Keith Baker, aged 61, was today (Tuesday) sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison, and his wife Caroline, aged 56, was sentenced to three years, including 18 months in jail with the remainder of the time on licence, after they both pleaded guilty to a range of offences including a number of sexual assaults over an eight-year-period.

Keith Baker Craigavon House of Horrors house Drumellan

Speaking after sentencing took place at Craigavon Crown Court, Detective Chief Superintendent George Clarke, Head of the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch, said: “This was an appalling litany of crimes carried out against an extremely vulnerable woman and we welcome today’s outcome.

“For eight years, these defendants kept this woman imprisoned in a room that could not be opened from inside and sexually abused her, some of which was filmed for their own sexual gratification. There was no door handle on the inside of her room and food was only brought to her occasionally.

“Put simply, this was an inhumane way to treat anyone. Her basic human rights were stolen from her by people who can only be described as evil. What she went through is unimaginable and any right minded person will be horrified to hear about the suffering this victim endured at the hands of these cruel people. It doesn’t bear thinking about what this victim endured over the thousands of days she was kept prisoner.

“Although it pales to insignificance in comparison to what this victim was forced to endure for years, this has been a difficult, challenging and emotional case for the officers involved. We worked closely with the Public Prosecution Service to build a strong case and I am glad we brought the case to a conclusion for the victim today.”